Eagle Ford Shale in the United States of America Report- Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2021

The Eagle Ford shale experienced one of the most drastic drops in rig count due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related crisis. The rig count in this play peaked at 81 rigs in February 2020 before dropping to as low as 10 rigs at present. This has resulted in a sharp decline in total production from 2.55 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mmboed) in March 2020 to 2.02 mmboed in October 2020.

With oil futures averaging US$41.98 per barrel (bbl) for the first half of 2021, GlobalData forecasts that there may not be an uptick in oil activity in the Eagle Ford over the short term. The short-term outlook for crude oil remains uncertain due to the rising level of COVID-19 cases that will dampen economic activity, as well as the higher than average global oil inventory that will restrict the upward pressure on oil price. On the other hand, natural gas futures for the first half of 2021 average US$2.95 per thousand cubic feet (mcf), which could spark some natural gas production activity in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk formations.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyzes the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in Eagle Ford shale play in the US. The scope of the report includes –

– Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas historical production and short term outlook of Eagle Ford shale play during 2019-2021

– Detailed information on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on well development, permits and deals in this play

– In-depth information on net acreage, operational performance and financial standings of major operators in the Eagle Ford shale play

– Analysis of top companies future plans and cost trends in 2020

– Up-to-date information on associated infrastructure and major mergers and acquisitions In the Eagle Ford shale play between 2018 and 2020

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Eagle Ford shale play in the US

– Plan your strategies based on economic viability and expected developments in the Eagle Ford shale play

– Keep yourself informed with the latest M&A activity in this shale play

– Identify opportunities and challenges in Eagle Ford shale

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 Eagle Ford Shale, Recent Developments and Trends

2. Eagle Ford Shale, Introduction

2.1 Eagle Ford Shale, Formation Overview

3. Eagle Ford Shale, Production and Activity Overview

3.1 Eagle Ford Shale, Production Analysis, 2017-2019

3.2 Eagle Ford Shale, COVID-19 Impact on Production

3.3 Eagle Ford Shale, Production Outlook, 2020-2021

3.4 Eagle Ford Shale, Drilling Activity

3.5 Well profile

4. Eagle Ford Shale, Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Eagle Ford Shale, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2020

4.2 Eagle Ford Shale, Major Companies Financial Standings

4.3 Eagle Ford Shale, Operational Performance of Leading Operators

4.4 Eagle Ford Shale, Completion Parameters, 2020

4.5 Eagle Ford Shale, Future Plans by Major Companies

4.6 Eagle Ford Shale, Cost Trends, 2020

5. Eagle Ford Shale, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies

5.1 Chesapeake Energy Corp

5.2 Freedom Oil and Gas Inc

6. Eagle Ford Shale, Associated Infrastructure

6.1 Pipelines

7. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the Eagle Ford Shale, 2018-2020

7.1 Overview of M&A Activity

7.2 Major Acquisitions

8. Eagle Ford Shale, Analysis of Major Companies

8.1 EOG Resources Inc

8.2 ConocoPhillips

8.3 Chesapeake Energy Corp.

8.4 Marathon Oil Corporation

8.5 Mesquite Energy, Inc.

8.6 SM Energy Company

8.7 Devon Energy Corporation

8.8 Murphy Oil Corporation

8.9 CNOOC Limited

8.10 Ovintiv Inc

8.11 SilverBow Resources Inc

8.12 Korea National Oil Corporation

8.13 EP Energy Corporation

8.14 Baytex Energy Corp.

8.15 Penn Virginia Corporation

8.16 Repsol SA

8.17 Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd.

8.18 Lonestar Resources US Inc.

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Methodology

9.3 Contact Us