Cuba Upstream (Oil and Gas) Fiscal and Regulatory Guide Report

Cuba offers acreage for upstream operations through production sharing agreements (PSAs). A new deepwater PSA model has been announced as part of Cubas 1st Offshore Licensing round taking place between 2019-2021. The licensing round includes 24 deepwater blocks in Cubas Gulf of Mexico EEA. The new PSA model except from training fees does not include any royalties, surface fees and production bonuses. Cubas fiscal changes since 2014 are increasingly attractive and favourable, especially for deep-water blocks. There is an increasing exploration interest during the last few years across the Caribbean region which might encourage investments in Cuba as well. Taking into consideration that all peer countries of Cuba have higher exploration activity, Cubas favourable terms are expected to remain in place over the following years with the objective to attract foreign investments and support its economy. However, the reinstated US sanctions, the sector uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the accelerated efforts towards the energy transition, and the frontier nature of the deep-water blocks may be barriers to investment.

Cuba Upstream (Oil and Gas) Fiscal and Regulatory Guide, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Cubas upstream oil and gas sector. The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the states take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Cubas upstream oil and gas investment climate.

