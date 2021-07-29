Pre-Clinical Imaging (In-VIVO) Market: Business Growth, Type, Size, Share, Application, Cost, Trends, Revenue, New Opportunity and Top Companies Overview

Pre-Clinical Imaging (In-VIVO) Market research report aids accomplish the needs of businesses for which it analyses the market from top to bottom by considering plentiful parameters. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market timeline analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. The Pre-Clinical Imaging (In-VIVO) Market report first introduces the market basics like definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain overview, and then industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, and so on.

Get FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=208975

The growth of the global preclinical imaging market is driven by factors such as development of technologically advanced hybrid preclinical imaging systems such as PET/CT, PET/MRI, and PET/SPECT/CT; growing acceptance of preclinical imaging as a legitimate drug development tool; and rising volume of preclinical research.In addition, emerging markets offering lucrative growth and departure of major companies from preclinical imaging systems market are creating new growth opportunities for the preclinical imaging systems and reagents manufacturers.Nonetheless, declining NIH (National Institutes of Health) funding for life science research, high implementation cost of preclinical imaging devices, and high cost and data requirements for bringing new imaging technology are the key reasons hampering the growth of preclinical imaging market.

In this report, the preclinical imaging market has been segmented on the basis of modality(covering optical imaging, nuclear imaging, micro-MRI, micro-CT, micro-ultrasound, photo acoustic, and magnetic particle imaging systems), by type of reagents (including nuclear imaging reagents, optical imaging reagents, MRI contrast agents, ultrasound contrast agents and CT contrast agents), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).The optical imaging systems market is estimated to account for the largest share of the global preclinical imaging systems market in 2014. However, the nuclear imaging systems segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Factors such as development of technologically advanced hybrid nuclear imaging systems such as PET/MRI and PET/SPECT/CT and rising adoption of these devices in the preclinical research are driving the grow of the preclinical nuclear imaging systems market.

Geographically, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) commands the largest share of36.2% of the global preclinical imaging market in 2014, followed by Europe. The preclinical imaging market in North America is primarily driven by various factors high volume of preclinical research in this region, easy availability and accessibility of resources (such as radioactive tracers), and rising government funding for research and innovation in Canada.

However,declining funding budgets of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) for preclinical research studies and recent changes in the Canadian R&D tax credit program are negatively affecting the growth of preclinical imaging market in North America.

The global preclinical imaging market is highly fragmented and competitive with a large number of global and local manufacturers of preclinical imaging systems and reagents. As of 2013, the global preclinical imaging market was dominated by Perkin Elmer, Inc. (U.S.) and Bruker Corporation (U.S.), which together accounted for ~45% share of the market. New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and geographic expansions were the major strategies adopted by most of the market players to achieve growth in the preclinical imaging market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends, and Porter’s five force model), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the preclinical imaging systems and reagents market, high-growth regions and their respective drivers, restraints,challenges, and opportunities.

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms in garnering a greater market share.Firms purchasing the report could use any one or combination of the below mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market share.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on preclinical imaging products offered by the top 10 players in the preclinical imaging market. The report analyzes the preclinical imaging market by modality and type of reagent across four geographies

Comprehensive information on preclinical imaging products offered by the top 10 players in the preclinical imaging market. The report analyzes the preclinical imaging market by modality and type of reagent across four geographies Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on current and upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the preclinical imaging market

Detailed insights on current and upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the preclinical imaging market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various preclinical systems and reagents across geographies

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various preclinical systems and reagents across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the preclinical systems and reagents market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the preclinical systems and reagents market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the preclinical systems and reagents market

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Pre-Clinical Imaging Market Definition

1.3 Pre-Clinical Imaging Market Scope

1.3.1 Pre-Clinical Imaging Market Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Current Scenario

3.3 Future Outlook

3.4 Conclusion

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Pre-Clinical Imaging Market

4.2 Reagents Markets, By Region (2014)

4.3 Systems, By Region (2014)

4.4 Systems Market, By Modality, (2014–2019)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 Market Segmentation, By Modality

5.2.2 Market Segmentation, By Reagent

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Advancements in Molecular Imaging Technologies

5.3.1.2 Growing Acceptance of Pre-Clinical Imaging as A Legitimate Drug Development Tool

5.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Multi-Modality Imaging Technologies in Pre-Clinical Research

5.3.1.4 Increasing Number of Pre-Clinical Research Activities

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Implementation Costs of Imaging Systems

5.3.2.2 Reduced Nih Funding for Life Science Research Activities

5.3.2.3 High Cost and Data Requirements for Developing New Imaging Technologies

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

5.3.3.2 Major Companies Exiting From the Preclinical Imaging Market is Opening New Growth Avenues for Existing Market Players

5.3.3.3 Integration of Preclinical MRI Systems With Other Imaging Modalities

5.3.3.4 Development of Low-Cost Imaging Devices With High Resolution and Sensitivity

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Technological Limitations of Standalone Pre-Clinical Imaging Modalities

5.3.4.2 Challenges Associated With the Application of Radioisotopes Negatively Affects the Demand of Micro-PET Systems

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3.1 Key Stakeholders

6.3.2 Key Influencers

6.4 Industry Trends

6.4.1 Rising Focus of Market Players Towards the Development of Hybrid Pre-Clinical Imaging Systems

6.4.2 Increasing Government Funding for Pharmaceutical Research and Development in Emerging Nations

6.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.5.1 Threat From New Entrants

6.5.2 Threat From Substitutes

6.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7 Global Pre-Clinical Imaging Market, By Modality

7.2 Introduction

7.3 Optical Imaging Systems

7.3.1 Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems

7.3.2 Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems

7.3.3 Optical + X-Ray/Optical + CT

7.4 Pre-Clinical Nuclear Imaging Systems

7.4.1 Micro-PET Systems

7.4.1.1 Standalone PET Systems

7.4.1.2 PET/CT Systems

7.4.1.3 PET/MRI Systems

7.4.2 Micro-SPECT Systems

7.4.2.1 Standalone SPECT Systems

7.4.2.2 SPECT/CT Systems

7.4.2.3 SPECT/MRI Systems

7.4.3 Trimodality (SPECT/PET/CT) Systems

7.5 Micro-MRI

7.6 Micro-Ultrasound

7.7 Micro-CT

7.8 Pre-Clinical Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

7.9 Pre-Clinical Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems

8 Global Pre-Clinical Imaging Market, By Reagents

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pre-Clinical Optical Imaging Reagents

8.2.1 Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents

8.2.1.1 Luciferins

8.2.1.2 Proluciferins

8.2.1.3 Coelenterazine

8.2.1.4 Others

8.2.2 Fluorescent Imaging Reagents

8.2.2.1 Green Fluorescent Proteins

8.2.2.2 Red Fluorescent Proteins

8.2.2.3 Infrared Dyes

8.2.2.4 Others (Natural Fluorescence Molecules Such as Collagen and Elastin)

8.3 Pre-Clinical Nuclear Imaging Reagents

8.3.1 Pre-Clinical PET Tracers

8.3.1.1 Fluorine-18-Based Preclinical PET Tracers

8.3.1.2 Carbon-11-Based Preclinical PET Tracers

8.3.1.3 Copper-64-Based Preclinical PET Tracers

8.3.1.4 Others

8.3.2 Pre-Clinical SPECT Probes

8.3.2.1 Technetium-99m-Based Preclinical SPECT Probes

8.3.2.2 Iodine-131-Based Preclinical SPECT Probes

8.3.2.3 Gallium-67-Based Preclinical SPECT Probes

8.3.2.4 Thallium-201-Based Preclinical SPECT Probes

8.3.2.5 Others

8.4 Pre-Clinical MRI Contrast Agents

8.4.1 Gadolinium-Based Pre-Clinical MRI Contrast Agents

8.4.2 Iron-Based Pre-Clinical MRI Contrast Agents

8.4.3 Manganese-Based Pre-Clinical MRI Contrast Agents

8.5 Pre-Clinical Ultrasound Contrast Agents

8.6 Pre-Clinical CT Contrast Agents

8.6.1 Iodine-Based Pre-Clinical CT Contrast Agents

8.6.2 Barium-Based Pre-Clinical CT Contrast Agents

8.6.3 Gold Nanoparticles

8.6.4 Gastrografin-Based Pre-Clinical CT Contrast Agents

9 Geographic Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10 Competitive Landscape

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=208975