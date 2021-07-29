Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market: Business Growth, Type, Size, Share, Application, Cost, Trends, Revenue, New Opportunity and Top Companies Overview

This Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market research report helps to save time as well as add credibility to the work that is done for the growth of the business. The report assists all sizes of businesses by providing informed decisions on the different aspects of the business. This market research report contains a chapter on the Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report is very useful for organizations in every sphere of business to make better decisions, to answer even the toughest business questions, and thus helps reduce the risk of failure.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

The key players covered in this report:

– BD

– bioMérieux

– SpeeDx

– Roche

– Contextual Genomics

– GenMark Diagnostics

– Hologic

– Luminex Corporation

– Binx Health

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Real-time PCR

– Nested PCR with Melt Curve Analysis

– PCR with Low density Microarray

– PCR with Liquid Phase Bead Array

– PCR with Electrochemical Detection

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Clinical Research Laboratory

– Hospitals

– Academic and Research Centers

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size 2016-2026

2.1.2 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Segment by Type

2.2.1 Real-time PCR

2.2.2 Real-time PCR

2.2.3 PCR with Low density Microarray

2.2.4 PCR with Liquid Phase Bead Array

2.2.5 PCR with Electrochemical Detection

2.3 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size CAGR by Type

2.3.2 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.4 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Segment by Application

2.4.1 Clinical Research Laboratory

2.4.2 Hospitals

2.4.3 Academic and Research Centers

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size CAGR by Application

2.5.2 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

3 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Players

3.1 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)

3.1.2 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)

3.2 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic by Regions

4.1 Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 Americas Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.3 APAC Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size Growth (2016-2021)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 Americas Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Americas Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

6.2 APAC Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.3 APAC Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic by Country (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.3 Europe Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic by Region (2016-2021)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.3 Middle East & Africa Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.1 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.1 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Americas Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast

10.1.3 APAC Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast

10.1.4 Europe Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast

10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast

10.2 Americas Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)

10.2.1 United States Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.2.2 Canada Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.2.3 Mexico Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.2.4 Brazil Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.3 APAC Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.1 China Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.3.2 Japan Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.3.3 Korea Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.3.4 Southeast Asia Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.3.5 India Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.3.6 Australia Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.4 Europe Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Germany Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.4.2 France Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.4.3 UK Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.4.4 Italy Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.4.5 Russia Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East & Africa Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5.1 Egypt Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.5.2 South Africa Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.5.3 Israel Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.5.4 Turkey Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.5.5 GCC Countries Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Market Forecast

10.6 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

10.7 Global Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 BD

11.1.1 BD Company Information

11.1.2 BD Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.1.3 BD Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 BD Main Business Overview

11.1.5 BD Latest Developments

11.2 bioMérieux

11.2.1 bioMérieux Company Information

11.2.2 bioMérieux Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.2.3 bioMérieux Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 bioMérieux Main Business Overview

11.2.5 bioMérieux Latest Developments

11.3 SpeeDx

11.3.1 SpeeDx Company Information

11.3.2 SpeeDx Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.3.3 SpeeDx Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 SpeeDx Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SpeeDx Latest Developments

11.4 Roche

11.4.1 Roche Company Information

11.4.2 Roche Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.4.3 Roche Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.4.4 Roche Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Roche Latest Developments

11.5 Contextual Genomics

11.5.1 Contextual Genomics Company Information

11.5.2 Contextual Genomics Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.5.3 Contextual Genomics Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.5.4 Contextual Genomics Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Contextual Genomics Latest Developments

11.6 GenMark Diagnostics

11.6.1 GenMark Diagnostics Company Information

11.6.2 GenMark Diagnostics Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.6.3 GenMark Diagnostics Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.6.4 GenMark Diagnostics Main Business Overview

11.6.5 GenMark Diagnostics Latest Developments

11.7 Hologic

11.7.1 Hologic Company Information

11.7.2 Hologic Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.7.3 Hologic Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.7.4 Hologic Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Hologic Latest Developments

11.8 Luminex Corporation

11.8.1 Luminex Corporation Company Information

11.8.2 Luminex Corporation Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.8.3 Luminex Corporation Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.8.4 Luminex Corporation Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Luminex Corporation Latest Developments

11.9 Binx Health

11.9.1 Binx Health Company Information

11.9.2 Binx Health Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Product Offered

11.9.3 Binx Health Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.9.4 Binx Health Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Binx Health Latest Developments

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

