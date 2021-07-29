Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Business Growth, Type, Size, Share, Application, Cost, Trends, Revenue, New Opportunity and Top Companies Overview

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market research report best suits the requirements of the client. To succeed in this promptly changing marketplace, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Veterinary Dental Equipment Market report. Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and keen business insights covered in this marketing report would be a key aspect in achieving enduring business growth. This market research report encompasses different industry verticals for industry such as company profile, contact details of the manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares, and possible sales volume of the company.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1843750

The global veterinary dental equipment market is projected to reach USD 500 million by 2026 from USD 334 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growth in the global companion animal population, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market. However, the increasing cost of pet care is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. This problem will be further exacerbated by the low animal health awareness and a shortage of skilled veterinarians in emerging markets.

The prominent players in the global veterinary dental equipment market are

Planmeca Oy (Finland),

Midmark Corporation (US),

Henry Schein, Inc. (US),

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US),

Eickemeyer(Germany),

Scil Animal Care(Germany),

iM3 (Australia),

Dentalaire (US),

Dispomed (Canada),

MAI Animal Health (US),

Acteon Group (UK),

TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd. (UK),

Cislak Manufacturing (US),

and J & J Instruments, Inc. (US),

Charles Brungart(US),

Covertus Tm(US),

Aribex(US),

Healthymouthllc(US),

MyVet(UK),

NewTom(US).

“The dental equipment segment holds the highest market share, by product, in the veterinary dental equipment market, in the forecast period.”

By product, the global veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into dental equipment, Hand instruments, consumables and Adjuvants. The equipment segment accounted for the largest share in the forecast year. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high cost of dental equipment and the rising income level of veterinarians, which is resulting in the higher adoption of dental equipment.

“The X ray system segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the veterinary dental equipment market, in the forecast period.”

Based on type, the equipment segment is further divided into dental stations, dental X-ray systems, scalers, powered units, lasers, and electrosurgical units. Dental X ray system accounted for the largest share in the equipment segment during the forecast period. The cost for implementing dental radiology has been minimal, and new dental X-ray machines (CR systems) are available for around USD 3,000. Digital systems typically cost around USD 6,000–16,000 and are rapidly becoming the standard in veterinary practices as they offer rapid results.

“The growing companion animal population promote the growth of this segment in the forecast period.”

Based on animal type, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into small companion animals and large animals. The small companion animals segment accounted for the largest market share in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and the high prevalence of dental diseases in companion animals.

“In veterinary dental equipment market by end user segment, Veterinary Hospital holds the highest market share”

Based on end user, the veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and academic institutes. Veterinary hospitals are the major end users in the veterinary dental equipment market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of veterinarians, the increasing number of veterinary practices, and the increasing need for complete treatment under one roof. The rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine and preventive care and improving government initiatives for veterinary practices are also expected to propel the growth of this segment in the coming years.

“North America holds the largest share in the veterinary dental equipment market, by region, in the forecast period”

The veterinary dental equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The veterinary dental equipment market in North America accounted for the largest market during the forecast period. The large share of North America in this market is attributed to the increasing number of companion animals and rising companion animal healthcare expenditure in the region. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as the increasing pet adoption, rising awareness about animal health, progressive urbanization, and the growing per capita animal health expenditure in several APAC countries.

A breakdown of the primary participants for the veterinary dental equipment market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–22%, and Tier 3–45%

Tier 1–33%, Tier 2–22%, and Tier 3–45% By Designation: C-level–22%, Director Level–56%, and Others–22%

C-level–22%, Director Level–56%, and Others–22% By Region: North America–31%, Europe–23%, Asia Pacific–23%,Latin America – 15%, Middle East & Africa- 8%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various veterinary dental equipment and their adoption pattern. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global veterinary dental equipment market and different segments such as product, animal type, end user and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product& service offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global veterinary dental equipment market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global veterinary dental equipment market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global veterinary dental equipment market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global veterinary dental equipment market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end user, and region

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by products, end user, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global veterinary dental equipment market.

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global veterinary dental equipment market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products& services of leading players in theglobal veterinary dental equipment market.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1843750

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

Table 1 Standard Currency Conversion Rates

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Supply-Side And Demand-Side Participants (Veterinary Dental Equipment Market)

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 5 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Demand Side): By End User, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 6 Supply-Side Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 7 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration

Figure 8 Revenue Analysis Of The Top 4 Companies: Veterinary Dental Equipment Market (2020)

Figure 9 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis (Veterinary Dental Equipment Market)

Figure 10 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 11 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 12 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Ranking Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Risk Assessment

Table 2 Risk Assessment: Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

2.7 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.8 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 13 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 14 Recovery Scenario Of The Global Economy

3 Executive Summary

Figure 15 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Animal Type, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 17 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 18 Geographic Snapshot Of The Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Growth Potential Of The Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

Figure 19 Growth In The Global Companion Animal Population To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

Figure 20 China Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Veterinary Dental Equipment Market In 2020

4.3 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 21 China To Register The Highest Growth In The Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

4.4 Regional Mix: Veterinary Dental Equipment Market (2019–2026)

Figure 22 Apac To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 23 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth In The Global Companion Animal Population

Table 3 Pet Population, By Animal, 2014–2018 (Million)

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence Of Veterinary Dental Problems

5.2.1.3 Growth In The Number Of Veterinary Practitioners And Income Levels In Developed Economies

Table 4 Number Of Veterinarians And Para-Veterinarians In Developed Countries, 2012–2018

5.2.1.4 Growing Demand For Pet Insurance And Increasing Pet Care Expenditure

Figure 24 Us: Pet Industry Expenditure, 2010–2019

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Pet Care And Veterinary Dental Equipment Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Animal Healthcare Awareness In Emerging Markets

5.2.4.2 Shortage Of Veterinarians In Emerging Markets

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Technology Analysis

6.2 Pricing Analysis

Table 5 Regional Pricing Analysis Of Key Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Modalities, 2019 (Usd Thousand/Million)

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 25 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Ecosystem Market Map

Figure 26 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Ecosystem Market Map

6.5 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 27 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Supply Chain Analysis

6.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 6 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.7 Regulatory Analysis

6.8 Patent Analysis

6.8.1 Patent Publication Trends For Veterinary Dental Equipment

Figure 28 Patent Publication Trends (2015–2020)

6.9 Trade Analysis

6.10 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Veterinary Dental Equipment Market

7 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

Table 7 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Product, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Equipment

Table 8 Dental Equipment Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Dental Equipment Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Dental X-Ray Systems

Table 10 Veterinary Dental X-Ray Systems Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.1.1 Stationary Dental X-Ray Systems

7.2.1.1.1 Stationary Units Are Widely Adopted By Veterinary Practices Due To Their Imaging Flexibility

Table 11 Stationary Dental X-Ray Systems: Key Products

Table 12 Stationary Dental X-Ray Systems Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.1.2 Mobile Dental X-Ray Systems

7.2.1.2.1 These Offer Good Image Quality, Enhanced Security And Comfort For Animals, And Eliminate The Need For Transportation

Table 13 Mobile Dental X-Ray Systems: Key Products

Table 14 Mobile Dental X-Ray Systems Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Electrosurgical Units

7.2.2.1 The Use Of Electrosurgical Techniques Can Increase Practice Efficiency And Reduce Procedure Times

Table 15 Electrosurgical Units: Key Products

Table 16 Electrosurgical Units Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.3 Dental Stations

Table 17 Dental Stations Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Dental Stations Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.3.1 Mobile Cart Dental Stations

7.2.3.1.1 Mobile Cart Dental Stations Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Global Veterinary Dental Stations Market

Table 19 Mobile Cart Dental Stations: Key Products

Table 20 Mobile Cart Dental Stations Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.3.2 Countertop Dental Stations

7.2.3.2.1 Countertop Dental Stations Are Widely Used In Small Veterinary Practices Where Space Is Scarce

Table 21 Countertop Dental Stations: Key Products

Table 22 Countertop Dental Stations Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.3.3 Wall-Mounted Dental Stations

7.2.3.3.1 Wall-Mounted Dental Stations Are Preferred For Less Consumption Of Floor Space

Table 23 Wall-Mounted Dental Stations: Key Products

Table 24 Wall-Mounted Dental Stations Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.4 Dental Lasers

7.2.4.1 Dental Lasers Segment Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 25 Veterinary Dental Lasers: Key Products

Table 26 Veterinary Dental Lasers Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.5 Powered Units

Table 27 Dental Powered Units Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Dental Powered Units Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.5.1 Ultrasonic Scalers & Micromotors

7.2.5.1.1 Ultrasonic Scalers & Micromotors Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Veterinary Dental Powered Units Market

Table 29 Ultrasonic Scalers: Key Products

Table 30 Micromotors: Key Products

Table 31 Ultrasonic Scalers And Micromotors Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2.5.2 Dental Handpieces

7.2.5.2.1 These Offer Advantages Such As High Torque, High Speed, Better Concentric Bur Movement, And Low Vibration And Noise

Table 32 Dental Handpieces: Key Products

Table 33 Dental Handpieces Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Hand Instruments

Table 34 Dental Hand Instruments Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Dental Hand Instruments Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Dental Elevators

7.3.1.1 Dental Elevators Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Veterinary Dental Hand Instruments Market

Table 36 Veterinary Dental Elevators: Key Products

Table 37 Dental Elevators Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Dental Probes

7.3.2.1 Dental Probes Are Used In Almost All Dental Problems Below The Gum Line

Table 38 Veterinary Dental Probes: Key Products

Table 39 Dental Probes Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Extraction Forceps

7.3.3.1 Small Breed Extraction Forceps Are Commonly Used In Veterinary Dentistry

Table 40 Veterinary Extraction Forceps: Key Products

Table 41 Extraction Forceps Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.4 Curettes & Scalers

7.3.4.1 Manual Scalers In Some Cases Prove To Be Better For Cleaning Porcelain And Composite Restorations

Table 42 Veterinary Curettes & Scalers: Key Products

Table 43 Curettes & Scalers Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.5 Retractors

7.3.5.1 Retractors Provide Better Access To The Oral Cavity During Dental Procedures

Table 44 Veterinary Retractors: Key Products

Table 45 Retractors Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.6 Dental Luxators

7.3.6.1 Dental Luxators Are Used To Loosen Teeth Prior To Extraction

Table 46 Veterinary Dental Luxators: Key Products

Table 47 Dental Luxators Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3.7 Other Dental Hand Instruments

Table 48 Other Dental Hand Instruments Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4 Consumables

Table 49 Dental Consumables Market, By Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Dental Consumables Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.1 Dental Supplies

7.4.1.1 Dental Supplies Are Widely Used In Varying Amounts In Veterinary Practices And Act As Auxiliaries For Every Dental Treatment

Table 51 Veterinary Dental Supplies: Key Products

Table 52 Dental Supplies Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.2 Prophy Products

7.4.2.1 These Are The Most Commonly Used Tools For Tooth Polishing

Table 53 Veterinary Prophy Products: Key Products

Table 54 Prophy Products Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.4.3 Other Dental Consumables

Table 55 Other Dental Consumables Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

7.5 Adjuvants

7.5.1 In Spite Of Their Small Share, Adjuvants Are An Integral Part Of Every Veterinary Practice

Table 56 Dental Adjuvants Market, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

Table 57 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By Animal Type, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 Small Companion Animals

8.2.1 Growth In Companion Animal Ownership And Rising Dental Disease Incidence To Drive The Growth Of This Market Segment

Table 58 Cat Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Million)

Table 59 Dog Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Million)

Table 60 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market For Small Companion Animals, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Large Animals

8.3.1 Consequences Of Disease Outbreaks Such As Productivity Losses Have Sustained The Demand For Large Animal Dental Care

Table 61 Equine Population, By Country, 2012–2019 (Thousand)

Table 62 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market For Large Animals, By Country, 2019–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Veterinary Dental Equipment Market, By End User

Read More……………..

Purchase the Report Directly @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1843750

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: