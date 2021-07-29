Disrupting Retail Banking Market Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast | Facebook, WhatsApp

ReportsnReports added Disrupting Retail Banking Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Disrupting Retail Banking Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Disrupting Retail Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Klarna
PayPal
Honey
Venmo
Xoom
Amazon
Uber
Robinhood
Yolt
ING
DealWise
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Key findings
1.3 Critical success factors
1.4 Competitor update
2. Survey Data
3. Google
3.1 Googles most significant movement into financial services has been via partnerships with incumbent banks
3.2 Due to Googles size, brand, and history it is targeting the entire market, not a specific demographic
3.3 Google offers complementary products and a strong user experience/interface
3.4 Googles marketing efforts have targeted existing customers as opposed to acquiring new ones
3.5 Google has multiple revenue streams, with the potential to monetize Google Pay
3.6 Google is best placed to disrupt financial services, but must be wary of anti-trust regulation
4. Amazon
4.1 Amazon has developed payment and lending infrastructure and is set to launch BNPL and banking services
4.2 Amazon is prioritizing existing customer and merchant relationships to increase ecosystem activity
4.3 Amazons financial services are differentiated by the complementary use of them in the Amazon ecosystem
4.4 Amazons marketing strategy has involved developing deeper relations with existing customers and merchants
4.5 Amazons revenue from financial services is small but has potential to be significant if further monetized
4.6 Amazon faces regulators seeking to level the playing field between ecommerce and physical stores
5. Facebook
5.1 Facebook entered financial services with payments infrastructure
5.2 Facebook users are incredibly diverse in terms of age and geography
5.3 Facebooks services are differentiated by their links to WhatsApp and Instagram, as well as design superiority
5.4 Facebook is marketing new services to existing users, particularly in developing markets
5.5 Facebooks scope to monetize financial services is significant but could slow growth
5.6 Facebooks impact on democracy has regulators around the world bearing down on the company
6. Uber
6.1 Uber has entered financial services as a platform for its 3.9 million drivers worldwide
6.2 Ubers main demographic is its drivers, particularly in developing markets
6.3 Uber is differentiated via its relationship with its drivers and its superior user experience
6.4 Ubers marketing strategy for financial services has focused on its drivers
6.5 Ubers financial services would likely not be monetized so as to boost growth
6.6 Uber expects to reach profitability at the end of 2021, after which financial services projects may be resumed
7. PayPal
7.1 PayPal is evolving from payment processor to super app as it launches new products and makes significant acquisitions
7.2 PayPal initially targeted online shoppers but is now following a more blanket customer acquisition strategy
7.3 PayPals services are differentiated by their simplicity and security
7.4 PayPals marketing strategy has involved referral bonuses, but now focuses on existing customers
7.5 PayPal generates revenue from the various services it offers, which often include a fee or interest rate
7.6 PayPal aims to become a super app, and the acquisition of Honey points to an embedded ecommerce approach
8. Klarna
8.1 Klarna has gone from escrow service to bank, and could become a super app with an ecommerce platform
8.2 Klarnas main demographic is young people who shop online and need flexible finance options
8.3 While BNPL is being widely adopted, Klarna is unique in that it offers an ecommerce app
8.4 Klarnas marketing strategy involves mutually beneficial partnerships with retailers
8.5 Klarna generates revenue from merchants and consumers
8.6 Klarna is expected to roll out banking services across Europe and launch complementary products such as PFM tools
9. Yolt
9.1 Yolt entered financial services as an AISP but is becoming more action-oriented
9.2 Yolts target demographic is younger customers who need to be able to plan their finances in detail
9.3 Yolt combines data from multiple accounts and allows customers to take action via its platform
9.4 Yolt has outsourced its marketing activities and is targeting younger, tech-savvy customers
9.5 Yolts app is free but it has launched a number of services that have charges built in
9.6 With the backing of ING, Yolt could launch full retail banking services and incorporate them with the DealWise platform
10. Robinhood
10.1 Robinhood entered the market as a brokerage platform but has potential to bring banking services under its umbrella
10.2 Robinhoods target demographic is young customers who have previously been excluded from financial services
10.3 Robinhood once differentiated via its free business model, but now relies on user experience and premium features
10.4 Robinhood has spent significant sums on advertising, as well as using referral bonuses and gamified waiting lists
10.5 Robinhood earns revenue from order flow generation and premium services
10.6 Robinhood is expected to launch an IPO this year and expand to Europe, having cancelled plans in 2020
11. Appendix
11.1 Abbreviations and acronyms
11.2 Secondary sources
11.3 Further reading
