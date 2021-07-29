UK Wealth Management Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025 | Scalable Capital, Wealthify, Barclays

ReportsnReports added UK Wealth Management Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. UK Wealth Management Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. UK Wealth Management Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Despite stellar liquid asset growth in 2019 due to impressive financial market performance and confirmation the UK would leave the EU, 2020 was a different story due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial crash that occurred as a result. In this time of crisis, riskier asset classes such as equities and mutual funds were affected the most, and investors jumped into safe haven asset classes such as deposits and bonds. Looking ahead, 2021 is expected to be a more prosperous year for affluent individuals as the UK economy and financial markets continue to recover off the back of mass vaccinations and the UK reaching a last-minute trade deal with the EU.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the UKs wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the high net worth (HNW) segment. This includes the overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

– 2020 is predicted to have seen 1.5% and 1.4% decreases in the number of HNW and mass affluent individuals in the country respectively.

– We expect the HNW population to increase by 7.9% and the mass affluent segment to grow by 6% in 2021.

– Liquid assets held by HNW individuals are set to record a CAGR of 6% over 2020-25.

– As of January 2021, personal and household goods then healthcare were the top two sectors in terms of market share on the FTSE 100.

