Germany Retail Banking Market Report- Forecasts, and Future Opportunities | Sparkassen, Volkswagen Bank

ReportsnReports added Germany Retail Banking Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Germany Retail Banking Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Germany Retail Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Sparkassen

Volkswagen Bank

ING DiBa

Deutsche Bank

Commerzbank

Hypovereinsbank

DZ Bank

LB Baden Wurttemberg

Comdirect

Deutsche Kreditbank

ING

Spardabank

Volksbanken Raiffeisenbanken

Das Kaan Bank

Growth in the German retail banking sector has been moderate over the past decade despite being the most successful economy in the eurozone. But COVID-19 significantly altered results and performance in 2020. As things stand, in 2021 Germany appears to be at the worst point of the pandemic so far. The rollout of vaccines in the first half of 2021 should drive a return to normalcy in the latter half of 2021. Across mortgage loans, retail deposits, and credit cards Germany has seen strong growth, performing better than almost all comparable markets.

This report explores trends in the German retail banking sector and provides insight into consumer preferences and behavior. It highlights some of the most important data points available on the performance of the sector compared to other markets as well as the performance and perception of firms within the industry. New trends and innovations are also noted, as are the implications of COVID-19 for the sector.

Scope of this Report-

– Market share concentration in the credit card space among the five largest banks in Germany increased 3 percentage points (pp) over 2010-19. The biggest loss was suffered by the Sparkassen, which saw their share fall from 21% in 2010 to 18% in 2019.

– Levels of digital dissatisfaction are lowest for ING and Deutsche Bank due to the investments both have made in digital transformation.

– Younger Germans place value on factors such as ease and convenience as well as recommendations from family and friends.

