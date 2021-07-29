Sustainability in Mining Market Report- Worldwide Analysis, Size and Forecasts to 2023

ReportsnReports added Sustainability in Mining Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Sustainability in Mining Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Sustainability in Mining Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Sustainability in Mining Market Report provides a comprehensive sustainability framework, covering environment, social and governance (ESG) factors, which can be used as a management tool to help CEOs identify all potential sustainability risks and implement mitigating actions that can improve their companys ESG performance. It also provides greenhouse gas emission and carbon neutrality targets for leading miners.

Sustainability in mining covers a wide range of activities from community engagement and development prior to a mines construction, through to rehabilitation, with mining required to be both environmentally sound as well as socially responsible.

Key elements of sustainable mining are the management and reduction of energy use and associated emissions and, in this regard, miners are working to reduce their scope 1 and 2 emissions in particular, with a long-term shift to being carbon neutral. This is taking several forms, but includes sourcing a greater share of energy from renewable sources, with rising use of solar power, as well as minimizing carbon emissions, such as through a shift to battery-powered vehicles.

Scope of this Report-

– This report provides an overview of sustainability in mining, the most important theme for 2020.

– This report includes a comprehensive sustainability framework, covering environment, social and governance (ESG) factors, which can be used as a management tool to help CEOs identify all potential sustainability risks and implement mitigating actions that can improve their companys ESG performance.

– It highlights some of the leading ESG rating agencies and ESG advisors that can help CEOs measure and improve their ESG performance.

– The report also provides greenhouse gas emission and carbon neutrality targets for leading miners

– Additionally, we also highlight how some of the worlds largest companies across mining and construction industries are rated on ESG performance by four leading ESG rating agencies.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– To understand impacts on sustainability issues and identify potential risks and opportunities

– To identify business’ future operating environment and improve operating efficiency

– To identify and understand sustainability standards, metrics, and mitigation strategies

– To identify the impact of ESG issues on businesses and determine actions to mitigate this

– Track some of the worlds largest mining companies rated on ESG performance

Table of Contents

Sustainability framework

Environmental

Social

Governance

The impact of sustainability on mining

Environmental

Social

Governance

Sustainability measurement and response

ESG advisors

ESG rating agencies

Timeline

ESG Case studies

Environmental

Social

Governance

ESG Ratings

Reducing Minings CO2 footprint

Greenhouse gas emission and carbon neutrality targets

Scope 1 & 2 emissions performance

Use of renewable power

Investment in electric and battery-powered mining vehicles

Glossary

Further reading

Appendix: Our thematic research methodology