Micro Displays Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

This comprehensive study provides various aspects of business such as important definition, end use and total revenue generated across various regions. Besides this, researchers behind this study put in vigilant and persistent effort to keep a proximate attention on top performers of Micro Displays industry. Import and export, demand and supply, gross margin, supply chain management and distribution channel are the other aspects examined during the research. The study audits various winning strategies adopted by the market leaders to maintain the competitive edge worldwide. This adds more clarity to the research. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Automotive industry has emerged a key application industry and adoption of advanced display technologies has been relatively high in the recent past. OLED micro display technology provides new design options for light sources and is garnering interest in the automotive sector. Both micro LED and OLED display technologies provide transparent, true-black, and flexible functions, which are necessary for an immersive user experience.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid industrialization, and presence of large numbers of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in countries in the region. Increasing penetration of smartphones and other micro-display based devices is further expected to drive growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC.

Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

AR HMD

VR HMD

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projectors

Pico Projector

Data Projector

Others

Rifle Scopes

Medical Equipment Monocular

Binocular Systems

Thermal Imaging Glasses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Lower than HD

HD

FHD

Higher than FHD

Brightness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 500 NITS

500 To 1000 NITS

More than 1000 NITS

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Consumer

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Education

Industrial & Enterprise

Medical

Sports & Entertainment

Retail & Hospitality

Others

BFSI

Telecommunications

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Micro Displays market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Micro Displays market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Micro Displays market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Micro Displays Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Micro Displays Market Definition

1.2. Micro Displays Market Research Scope

1.3. Micro Displays Market Methodology

1.4. Micro Displays Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Micro Displays Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Micro Displays Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Micro Displays Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Micro Displays Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Micro Displays Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Micro Displays Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Micro Displays Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

