Airborne LiDAR Market Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Due to Airborne LiDAR systems’ extensive use in spacecraft and fighter jets for advanced protection and 3D imaging, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to hold the largest market over the forecast timeframe.

The collective use of LiDAR systems in mapping and scanning solutions is driving the growth of the North American airborne LiDAR market, and this region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

Key participants include Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bathymetric

Topographic

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) UAVs Fixed Wing Aircraft Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cameras Lasers Micro-electromechanical Systems Inertial Navigation Systems GPS/GNSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Exploration & Detection Corridor Mapping Seismology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Mining Aerospace & Defense Transportation & Logistics Agriculture Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Airborne LiDAR market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Airborne LiDAR market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Airborne LiDAR market growth worldwide?

