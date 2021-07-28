Air Treatment Market Demand, Industry Analysis, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

Global air treatment market size is expected to reach USD 39.06 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The publication also dedicates individual chapters to various segments present in the market and the related sub-segments. In this study, our analysts provide historical revenues along with the estimated revenues for all the sectors. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been inspected in this research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes an in-depth view of the volatile socio-political conditions, weather fluctuations, and annual budgets of nations to determine their effect on the global market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2020, Honeywell announced the launch of a new airborne particle analyzer that utilizes Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing. The new airborne particle analyzer helps environmental testing professionals and HVAC service providers to better inform building and homeowners of the type and quantity of particles present in the air.

Compressed air segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising demand for dry and clean compressed air in order to extend lifespan of air compressor systems is driving increasing utilization of air treatment equipment, products, and solutions.

Dust collectors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive, manufacturing, power generation, oil & gas, and pulp & paper industries are increasingly utilizing dust collectors to capture substantial amounts of airborne dust particles and minimize cost and maximize system effectiveness.

HEPA filters segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the air treatment market in 2020. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality is driving demand for air purifiers with HEPA technology filters in healthcare sectors and residential and commercial buildings.

Industrial segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global air treatment market in 2020. Health risks posed by fiberglass and metal dust, chemical byproducts such as oil mist, and poisonous or toxic fumes and gasses is driving demand for air treatment processes across various industries.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global air treatment market in 2020. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are factors expected to drive growth of the global air treatment market in countries in the region in order to minimize air pollution levels.

Key players in the market include Honeywell, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Mann+Hummel, Camfil, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, 3M, Atlas Copco, and Cummins.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Compressed Air

Exhaust Air

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mist Eliminators

Dust Collectors

Fire and Emergency Exhaust Systems

Smoke Collectors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Activated Carbon

HEPA Filters

Electrostatic Precipitators

Ionic Filters

UV Filters

Conventional Filters

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

