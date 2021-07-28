Air Purifier Market Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

The market intelligence report on the Air Purifier market forecasts its growth during the years 2020 to 2027. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2020 to 2027 while taking 2018 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

The extensive examination of the global business environment provides a detailed analysis of the key driving forces and challenges with the aim to give the stakeholders, business owners, and filed marketing executives a competitive advantage over others. The study further probes into prominent challenges, technology advancements, current trends and lucrative avenues often considered as the boosting elements for the Air Purifier market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

Key Highlights From The Report

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory to address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of providing chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Over the years and still now, air purifiers are thought of a luxury or manner artifact instead of a necessity by the plenty. a brief shift targeted towards business and institutional end-users, significantly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to assist recover the air apparatus business.

HEPA emerged because the largest technology section in 2019 with a market share of 45.1%, due to improved potency of the technology once it involves dust mites, pollens, trappings dirt and different indoor allergens

Key participants include Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

The study draws a forecast of the growth of the Air Purifier market by evaluating the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. It also focuses on the positions of the major companies against the competitive landscape and their individual share in the global market. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the recent trends and technological developments in the sector that will potentially influence the industry. The research offers a detailed outlook of the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Here are the questions we answer…

At what rate will the Air Purifier Market grow? What will be the value of the market in 2027?

What are the key technologies driving the Air Purifier Market?

What would be the impact of Air Purifier Market across different regions?

What are the strategies adopted by players to enter the APAC region?

What is the critical application of the Air Purifier Market in the different sectors?

What are future growth strategies in the market?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Air Purifier Market Definition

1.2. Air Purifier Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Air Purifier Market Methodology

1.4. Air Purifier Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Air Purifier Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Air Purifier Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Air Purifier Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Air Purifier Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Air Purifier Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Air Purifier Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Air Purifier Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…

