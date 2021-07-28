Agriculture Analytics Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

The global agriculture analytics market size is expected to reach USD 2,041.6 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Agriculture Analytics market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Agriculture Analytics market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In November 2020, John Deere announced the acquisition of Harvest Profit, which is a leading provider of farm profitability software based in Fargo, North Dakota, US. Harvest Profit software is expected to help customers of John Deere with a forward-looking financial lens and enhanced visibility into the profitability of their farms and the insights provided by the software would help them to make better decisions regarding management of operations.

Solution segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need for more accurate crop forecasting and yields is driving demand for agriculture analytics solutions.

Large farms segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Large farms are increasingly adopting big data IoT sensors in order to monitor farms and get information regarding tractor availability, service due dates, and fuel refill alerts.

On-premises segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the agriculture analytics market in 2020. Rising concerns regarding data security among large farms is driving demand for on-premises agriculture analytics solution.

Farm analytics segment accounted for a relatively larger revenue share in the global agriculture analytics market in 2020. The need to enhance agricultural supply chain management to minimize waste and excess inventory is driving rising adoption of farm analytics.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global agriculture analytics market in 2020. Technological advancements of traditional agricultural activities and presence of improved agricultural techniques in countries in the region is expected to drive revenue growth of the agricultural analytics in the region.

Key players in the market include Deere & Company, IBM, Bayer AG, SAP SE, Trimble, Accenture, DeLaval, Iteris, Inc., Oracle, and AGRIVI.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Farms

Large Farms

Deployment Modes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Livestock Analytics

Farm Analytics

Aquaculture Analytics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

