Agriculture Technology as a Service Market, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2028

The global Agriculture Technology as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

A recent market intelligence report on Agriculture Technology as a Service market takes a closer look at the major driving forces, restraints and opportunities anticipated to shape the future of the Agriculture Technology as a Service market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028.

The research contains the details about the latest events in the Agriculture Technology as a Service market including but not limited to the product launches, acquisition and mergers, collaborations and technology advancements.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Agriculture Technology as a Service market in 2020. Increasing adoption of precision farming technologies is expected to further drive growth of agriculture technology as a service market in the region.

Key players in the market include Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture plc, Airbus S.A.S., AT&T Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and SGS S.A.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Guidance Technology

Data Analytics and Intelligence

Variable Rate Application Technology

Sensing Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Soil Management

Navigation and Positioning

Yield Mapping and Monitoring

Crop Health Management

Others

