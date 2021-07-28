3D Printing Software and Services Market Scenario, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Research, Insights, Outlook, Opportunity, Overview, Segmentations, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global 3D printing software & services market is forecasted to be worth USD 9,571.6 Million by 2027, according to a currency analysis by Emergen Research.

The market intelligence report on the 3D Printing Software and Services industry encompasses an in-depth evaluation of different products, applications, end-users and their sales across different regions.

North America dominated the market for 3D printing software & services in 2019, and the US has the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing software & services market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.

Important Points Mentioned in the 3D Printing Software and Services Market Study

Manufacturing Analysis: The report initially analyzes the various segments of the market in a brief manner, which includes product types, applications, and so on. Further, the report consists of a separate section wherein an in-depth analysis of the manufacturing process has been provided which has been verified thorough primary information collected by experts of reputed industries as well as the industry analysts.

Sales and Revenue Estimation: By applying several top-down and bottom-up approaches on the previous years’ sales and revenue data as well as the present market scenario, the analysts have anticipated the market growth and size in major geographies. The report further includes an all-inclusive study on the applications and end-user industries participating in the market. Furthermore, the report provides crucial data on the regulatory policies and guidelines, as well as the macro-economic factors, that determine the evolution of the market along with predictive analysis.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Pinter Software

Inspection Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the 3D Printing Software and Services market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the 3D Printing Software and Services market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the 3D Printing Software and Services market growth worldwide?

