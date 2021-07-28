5G Chipset Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global 5G chipset market reached a market size of USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 47.3% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

A recent market intelligence report on 5G Chipset market takes a closer look at the major driving forces, restraints and opportunities anticipated to shape the future of the 5G Chipset market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Besides, this different adverse conditions and restraining factors expected to hinder the growth of the industry worldwide is also scrutinized. Trends from both past and present fast gaining momentum and stimulating market growth and development form an important part of the study.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of 5G Chipset Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/520

In addition, the study on the 5G Chipset market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Due to robust presence of players such as Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, and Broadcom Inc., among others in countries in North America, the region is expected to account for the largest revenue share contribution to the global market as compared to other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

In July 2020, Qualcomm Incorporated introduced the Snapdragon 865 and 5G smartphone platform. The platform is designed to offer improved efficiency across the boards for unparalleled gaming and incredibly fast Qualcomm Snapdragon elite gaming experience, completely global 5G, and ultra-intuitive Artificial Intelligence.

Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of 5G Chipset Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/520

Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm-Wave

sub-6GHz

sub-6GHz + mm-Wave

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

RFIC

Modem

Processing Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

10 nm

7 nm

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Smartphones & Tablets

Broadband Access Gateway Devices

Connected Devices

Connected Vehicles

Telecom Base Station Equipment

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The report segments the 5G Chipset market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-chipset-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 5G Chipset Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. 5G Chipset Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 5G Chipset Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. 5G Chipset Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. 5G Chipset Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…