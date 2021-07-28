Slide Stainers Market Technology, Demand, Future Growth, Applications, Types, Analysis, Insights and Forecasts 2028

The global slide stainers market size is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market intelligence study on the Slide Stainers market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Slide Stainers market.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

In October 2019, Ambry Genetics introduced a transcriptomic test +RNAinsight, which allows clinicians to simultaneously perform RNA and DNA testing and identify the risk of genetic mutations that may develop cancer.

Reagents segment is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for high-quality reagents and growing research and development activities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to continue to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rising number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and increasing focus on drug development.

Key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Consumables & Accessories

Equipment

Automated Slide Stainers

Manual Slide Staining Sets

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hematoxylin and Eosin

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization,

Cytology

Microbiology

Hematology

Special Stains

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Slide Stainers market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Slide Stainers market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Slide Stainers market growth worldwide?

