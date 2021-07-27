Glycomics & Glycobiology Market: Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Glycomics & Glycobiology will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Glycomics & Glycobiology market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1003.6 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Glycomics & Glycobiology market will register a 11.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1575.2 million by 2026.

– Instruments

– Enzymes

– Reagents

– Kits

– Drug Discovery & Development

– Diagnostics

– Others

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The key players covered in this report:

– ThermoFisher Scientific

– Danaher

– Shimadzu Corporation

– ProZyme

– Takara Bio, Inc.

– Agilent Technologies

– Bruker

– Promega

– Waters Corporation

– R&D Systems

– New England Biolabs

– Merck KGaA

