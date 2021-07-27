IoT Medical Devices Market: Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Business Strategies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Developments

ReportsnReports has recently added concise research on the “IoT Medical Devices Market” report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. The report also plays key role in keeping hold of the reputation of the firm and its products. The IoT Medical Devices Market report contains all the information including market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements while also detailing what the major players are doing in respect of product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, and acquisitions and how it is affecting the market in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values for the market.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1612512

The global IoT medical devices market is projected to reach USD 94.2 billion by 2026 from USD 26.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly attributed to the need for cost-containment in healthcare delivery, rising focus on active patient engagement & patient-centric care delivery and the increasing government initiatives to promote digital health. However, the deployment of connected medical devices and the associated infrastructure requires significant investments, owing to which the adoption of IoT is low among small healthcare organizations. This, along with a dearth of skilled personnel, is expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.

Top Companies Analysis:

Medtronic (US),

GE Healthcare (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US),

BIOTRONIK (Germany),

Boston Scientific Corporation (US),

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan),

BioTelemetry, Inc. (US),

AliveCor, Inc. (US),

iHealth Lab, Inc. (US),

AgaMatrix (US),

Abbott Laboratories (US),

Stanley Healthcare (US),

and Hillrom-Welch Allyn (US).

“The vital signs monitors segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the IoT medical devices market has been segmented intovital signs monitors, imaging systems, implantable cardiac devices, patient monitors, respiratory devices, infusion pumps, neurological devices, anesthesia machines, ventilators, and hearing devices. The vital signs monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest share in the IoT medical devices market. The factors attributing to the largest revenue are increasing prevalence of hypertension, the growing obese population, and the increasing preference for self-health management.

“Byconnectivity technology, the Wi-fi based medical devices segment accounted for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market in 2020.”

Based on connectivity technology, the global IoT medical devices market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wifi, and Zigbee based medical devices. Wi-Fi based medical devices accounted for the largest share in the IoT medical devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of Wi-Fi connectivity, such as its long range (~120 feet indoors and ~300 feet outdoors). Bluetooth is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period.

“By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Based on end user, the IoT medical devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, long term care centers and home care settings. The hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share in the IoT medical devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing need to manage an increasing volume of patient data and the increasing demand for data accessibility and interoperability in hospitals and clinics.

“The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2026).”

North America accounted for the largest share of the IoT medical devices market in 2020. The large shareof North America can be attributed to the high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms; increasing utilization of connected devices to manage chronic diseases; the development and adoption of EHRs in healthcare organizations; rising government initiatives for digitizing healthcare; and the presence of major companies in these regions.The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional market can be attributed to the due to government initiatives to promote eHealth, rising medical tourism, growing awareness, and the growing demand for quality healthcare.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30.5%, and Tier 3: 24.5%

Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2: 30.5%, and Tier 3: 24.5% By Designation: C-level: 45.5%, Director-level: 32%, and Others: 22.5%

C-level: 45.5%, Director-level: 32%, and Others: 22.5% By Region: North America: 43.7%, Asia-Pacific: 26.7%, Europe: 24.8%,Middle East & Africa: 2.9% and Latin America: 1.9%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the IoT medical devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, products offered, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help themgarner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the IoT medical devices market. The report analyzes the market based on the product, type, connectivity technology, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the IoT medical devices market. The report analyzes the market based on the product, type, connectivity technology, end user, and region. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the IoT medical devices market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the IoT medical devices market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of IoT medical devices across regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of IoT medical devices across regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the IoT medical devices market.

Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the IoT medical devices market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the IoT medical devices market.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1612512

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.1.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Sources

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Demand Side): By End User, Type, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Supply-Side Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Revenue Share Analysis For Iot Medical Devices Market

Figure 7 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

Figure 8 Cagr Projections From The Analysis Of Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

Figure 9 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 10 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 11 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Limitations

2.5 Market Share Analysis

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

2.7 Risk Assessment/Limitations

2.8 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.9 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.10 Assessment Of The Impact Of Covid-19 On The Economic Scenario

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Iot Medical Devices Market, By Product

8 Iot Medical Devices Market, By Type

9 Iot Medical Devices Market, By Connectivity Technology

10 Iot Medical Devices Market, By End User

11 Iot Medical Devices Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1612512