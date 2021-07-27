Brazil Cards and Payments Market Report- by Key Segments, Growth Size, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2026

ReportsnReports added Brazil Cards and Payments Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Brazil Cards and Payments Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Brazil Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Brazil Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Brazilian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Brazilian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Brazilian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

– To a bid to boost the use of electronic payments, the central bank launched the PIX instant payment system in November 2020. The new system facilitates instant transfers between bank accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with transactions completed within 10 seconds. Users can initiate transfers via channels including mobile banking, internet banking, bank branches, and ATMs. Transfers can be made using a recipients account number, PIX key (such as their mobile phone number, social security number, tax ID, or email), or by scanning a QR code. The system supports P2P, C2B, B2B, P2G, G2P, B2G, and G2B payments.

– Brazilians are gradually becoming comfortable using mobile phones for payments, with rising awareness of the benefits of mobile wallets among the countrys consumers. In order to facilitate interoperability and further push the use of mobile payments, in March 2020 the central bank introduced a new standard for QR codes, dubbed BR Code. The new standard became mandatory from September 2020. This complements the newly launched PIX instant payment system, which supports QR code-based payments. Banks are increasingly integrating QR payment systems within their mobile banking apps, which will further push mobile proximity payments going forward.

– In May 2020, Banco Central do Brasil passed a new regulation on open banking. The regulation enables sharing of customer data and services among financial institutions, payment institutions, and other institutions licensed by the central bank – at customers discretion – in order to verify and identify new customers. Open banking in Brazil will be implemented gradually from February 2021 to December 2021.

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Brazilian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Brazil.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Brazilian cards and payments industry.

