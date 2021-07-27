GERMANY CARDS AND PAYMENTS MARKET REPORT- DEMAND OPPORTUNITY AND DETAILED OUTLOOK TO 2027 WITH POST COVID-19 IMPACT DETAILS

ReportsnReports added Germany Cards and Payments Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Germany Cards and Payments Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Germany Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4126538

Germany Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the German cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the German cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the German cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the German cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– The SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) service has been available in Germany since November 2017. It enables individuals to transfer a maximum of 100,000 ($112,270.08) within 10 seconds. Funds can be transferred instantly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Based on SCT Inst infrastructure, in July 2020 a group of 16 European banks from Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands announced the future launch of a European-level unified payment system called the European Payments Initiative. It is expected to enter the operational stage in 2022. The new solution aims to create a unified payment solution leveraging existing SCT Inst infrastructure and offer a card for consumers and merchants across Europe, as well as a digital wallet. This is set to become a new standard method of payment for all types of transactions, including in-store, online, and P2P payments using payment cards and digital wallets, as well as cash withdrawals.

– The German payment industry has seen consolidation in recent years. B+S Card Service and German tech company PAYONE merged to form BS PAYONE in August 2017. French payment technology provider Ingenico Group completed the merger of BS PAYONE with Ingenicos retail assets in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in June 2019. In July 2019, US-based banking and payments technology provider Fiserv completed the acquisition of First Data for $22bn in an all-stock deal. The combined company operates as Fiserv, and is now the second-largest merchant acquirer in Germany. The latest deal saw Worldline complete its acquisition of Ingenico in November 2020. As a result, Worldline became one of the largest merchant acquirers in Europe and obtained a leading position in Germany.

– The adoption of contactless payments for public transport is expected to boost card payments in Germany. In September 2020, the BONNsmart contactless ticketing system was launched by public transport provider SWB Bus und Bahn in Bonn city, allowing passengers to pay for their daily commutes using a contactless debit or credit card or an NFC-enabled mobile wallet. In order to make payments, passengers wave their payment method in front of a contactless POS device both when boarding and when exiting transport. Following an initial test phase, the service will available on 230 buses and 99 light rail vehicles operated by SWB Bus und Bahn.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the German cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the German cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the German cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Germany.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the German cards and payments industry.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4126538

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

Ecommerce Payments

Buy Now Pay Later

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Job Analysis

Payment Innovations

Payment Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix