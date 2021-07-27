Syringes and Needles Market Report- Leading Key Players | Baxter International, Becton Dickinson

ReportsnReports added Latest Syringes and Needles Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Syringes and Needles Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Syringes and Needles Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Aquabiliti

ARTE CORPORATION

Baxter International Inc

Becton Dickinson and Co

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

C-Major Ltd

Daxor Corp

Fernando Kerr Design

Galderma SA

Globe Medical Tech Inc (Inactive)

and more…

Syringes and Needles Market Report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Syringes and Needles pipeline products.

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Syringes and Needles under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Syringes and Needles and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Syringes and Needles Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Syringes and Needles – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Syringes and Needles – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Syringes and Needles – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Syringes and Needles – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Syringes and Needles – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

4 Syringes and Needles – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Syringes and Needles Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Syringes and Needles – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Syringes and Needles Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Aquabiliti Company Overview

5.2 ARTE CORPORATION Company Overview

5.3 Baxter International Inc Company Overview

5.4 Becton Dickinson and Co Company Overview

5.5 Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Company Overview

5.6 Cook Regentec LLC Company Overview

5.7 Daxor Corp Company Overview

5.8 Galderma SA Company Overview

5.9 Globe Medical Tech Inc (Inactive) Company Overview

5.10 Injeq Oy Company Overview

5.11 iScience Interventional Inc Company Overview

5.12 Johns Hopkins University Company Overview

5.13 Medigard Ltd Company Overview

5.14 MonuMedical LLC Company Overview

5.15 Neuroelectrics Company Overview

5.16 NuvOx Pharma LLC Company Overview

5.17 Olberon Medical Innovation SAS Company Overview

5.18 Protectus Medical Devices, Inc. Company Overview

5.19 Resultados y Calidad del Sistema Sanitario Publico de Andalucia Company Overview

5.20 Rutgers The State University of New Jersey Company Overview

5.21 Silmag SA Company Overview

5.22 Syrindicare, Inc Company Overview

5.23 Telezon Ltd Company Overview

5.24 Unilife Corporation Company Overview

5.25 University of California Berkeley Company Overview

5.26 University of California Irvine Company Overview

5.27 University of Louisville Company Overview

5.28 University of Massachusetts Amherst Company Overview

5.29 University of South Florida Company Overview

5.30 Virginia Commonwealth University Company Overview

6 Syringes and Needles- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 13, 2018: Vitrolife: Interim report January – June 2018

6.2 Jul 12, 2018: Personnel Changes in Supervisory and Management Board of Aesculap

6.3 Jul 09, 2018: Terumo to Increase Production Capacity for Alliance Business Pre-filled Syringes Capital Investment of 7 Billion Yen in Terumo Yamaguchi D&D Corporation

6.4 Jul 08, 2018: Vetter Strikes out on New Pathways to Further Develop the Injection Process

6.5 Jun 27, 2018: BD, Heart to Heart International and the NAFC Announce 2018 Grantees for a Multi-Year Point of Care Testing Initiative to Improve Patient Outcomes

6.6 Jun 27, 2018: Finnish Lojer to acquire the Nordics largest supplier of acupuncture needles

6.7 Jun 26, 2018: InfuSystem Holdings Selected as an Official Distributor of CADD Infusion Therapy Products by Smiths Medical

6.8 Jun 25, 2018: Zimmer Biomet Update on Warsaw North Campus FDA Inspection

6.9 Jun 21, 2018: Clinical Innovations to Host Forum, Demonstrate Products at Association of Womens Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses Convention

6.10 Jun 21, 2018: West Pharmaceutical Services names Bernard Birkett As Chief Financial Officer

6.11 Jun 19, 2018: Cardinal Health Foundation Awards Over $3 Million to More Than 70 Nonprofit Organizations to Fight the Opioid Epidemic across Appalachia

6.12 Jun 12, 2018: Daxor Names Kathryn A. Kornafel As Vice President Of Marketing And Commercial Development

6.13 Jun 08, 2018: B. Braun to Showcase Its Commitment to Reducing Healthcare-Associated Infections with Products and Education at APIC 2018

6.14 Jun 05, 2018: Medtronic Presents Strategic Growth Roadmap at 2018 Investor Day; Outlines Plan to Create Shareholder Value

6.15 Jun 01, 2018: BD Appoints John DeFord As Chief Technology Officer

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology