LATEST MEDICAL CERAMICS MARKET BY APPLICATION: DENTAL, ORTHOPEDIC, CARDIOVASCULAR, DIAGNOSTIC, SURGICAL IMPLANTS, DERMAL FILLERS

ReportsnReports added Medical Ceramics Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Medical Ceramics Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Medical Ceramics Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- CoorsTek, Inc. (US), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Tosoh (Japan), Johnson & Johnson (US), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M (US), Royal DSM (DSM) (Netherlands), Rauschert GmbH (Germany), Zimmer Biomet (US), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), H.C. Stark GmbH (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Nobel Biocare Services (Switzerland), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Ferro Corporation (Japan), APC International (US), TRS Technologies (US), QSIL Ceramics (Germany), Washington Mills (US), CAM Bioceramics (The Netherlands), CaP Biomaterials (US), Admatec (The Netherlands), and BCE Special Ceramics (Germany).

The global medical ceramics market is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025. Factors such as increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures; and the increasing demand for implantable devices drive the growth of the medical ceramics market. The growing healthcare industry in emerging economies and increasing research activities in medical ceramics for nanotechnology and electronic device applications are likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the medical ceramics market. However, factors such as stringent clinical & regulatory processes and unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US are expected to restrain this market’s growth. Moreover, issues related to reparability & recycling processes and the shortage of skilled surgeons & dental professionals are major challenges adversely impacting this market’s growth. The growth of the market is also expected to slow temporarily during the forecast period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical ceramics market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for a major share of the medical ceramics market in 2019. In the US, the medical ceramics market is driven by the growing demand for plastic surgeries, increasing cancer incidence, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and the growing number of conferences & symposiums. In Canada, market growth is driven by increasing R&D activities for medical ceramics and growth in the geriatric population.

This report studies the medical ceramics market based on the type of material, application, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

