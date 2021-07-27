Video Content Analytics Market Technology, Product Scope, Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

The latest market intelligence study on the Video Content Analytics market covers the performance of both the key vendors and new entrants for the forecast period, 2020 – 2028. Estimated value, profits, gross margin, spending power and consumption volume form an important part of the study that aims at offering the business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel a competitive edge over others. Importantly, the study discusses a lot about, the product application, classification and performance across different regions. The industry assessment report weighs upon the top performers and also the winning strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Video Content Analytics market.

Video analytics in retail segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. It is used by retailers to pre-empt and resolve security issues such as store flow, theft, and placement of goods. The data from the videos help in understanding and analysing consumer demographics, manage store traffic, optimize space, and streamline checkouts.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Governments in the region have extensively deployed video surveillance to monitor suspicious activities, especially the U.S. after the 9/11 terrorist attack. Use of this technology in law enforcement and by big retail brands is also diving growth of the video content analytics market in North America.

Key players in the market include Axis Communications, Honeywell, Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Avigilon, Intellivision, Aventura Systems, Intelligent Security Systems, and Gorilla Technology.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

People/Crowd Counting

Facial Recognition

Traffic Monitoring

Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Critical Infrastructure

BFSI

City Surveillance

Defense and Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Traffic Management

Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Construction)

