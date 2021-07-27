Latest USA Denver Julesburg Basin Market Report- Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025

ReportsnReports added USA Denver Julesburg Basin Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. USA Denver Julesburg Basin Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. USA Denver Julesburg Basin Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Denver Julesburg (DJ) Basin in the Unites States of America (USA), 2021 – Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025 provides a comprehensive review of hydrocarbon appraisal and development in the Denver Julesburg (DJ) Basin shale play against the backdrop of COVID -19 pandemic. The report also provides an outlook for oil and gas production in this Basin along with competitive positioning and investment plans of major operators.

The DJ Basin, located in Colorado and Wyoming, accounted for 7.02% of oil and 6.65% of natural gas production in the United States Lower 48 in 2020. The play peaked in production in November 2019, with 801.5 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) and 5.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas. Since then, it has experienced a constant decline even before the effect of Covid-19.

COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent restrictions on economic activities further affected the oil and gas production in DJ Basin. The DJ Basin averaged 53 drilling rigs in 2019 and then decreased to an average of 17 rigs a 68% drop in 2020. While other basins throughout the US have increased their rig count with commodity prices rising to pre-pandemic levels, the DJ Basin has lagged with their rig count. Overall production is still declining in this region, while plays like the Permian Basin, Bakken, and Appalachia Basin have all seen an increase in production level in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021. With West Texas Intermediate (WTI) future prices averaging US$ 62.85 per bbl for the remainder of 2021, RNR expects a slight uptick in the rig count and production but not the level that was seen in 2019.

In addition, a rise in production would depend on the capital allocation from major operators in this region. The top two producers in the DJ Basin are Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. These two players have large positions in the Permian Basin where returns on investment are higher than the DJ Basin. Hence, this play may see relatively lesser investment and production growth may largely be supported by drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs).

Table of Contents

1. Overview

1.1 DJ Basin, Recent Developments and Trends

2. DJ Basin, Introduction

2.1 DJ Basin, Formation Overview

3. DJ Basin, Production and Activity Overview

3.1 DJ Basin, Production Analysis, 2018-2020

3.2 DJ Basin, COVID-19 Impact on Production

3.3 DJ Basin, Production Outlook, 2021-2025

3.4 DJ Basin, Drilling Activity

3.5 Well profile

4. DJ Basin, Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 DJ Basin, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2021

4.2 DJ Basin, Major Companies Financial Standings

4.3 DJ Basin, Operational Performance of Leading Operators

4.4 DJ Basin, Completion Parameters, 2019-21

4.5 DJ Basin, Future Plans of Major Companies

4.6 DJ Basin, Cost Trends, March 2021

5. DJ Basin, Analysis of Bankrupt Companies

5.1 HighPoint Resources Corp

5.2 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

6. DJ Basin, Associated Infrastructure

6.1 Pipelines

7. Mergers and Acquisition Activity in the DJ Basin, 2019-2021

7.1 Overview of M&A Activity

7.2 Major Acquisitions

8. DJ Basin, Analysis of Major Companies

8.1 EOG Resources, Inc.

8.2 Whiting Petroleum Corporation

8.3 Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.

8.4 Petroleum Development Corporation

8.5 Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.

8.6 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

8.7 Crestone Peak Resources Operating LLC

8.8 Chevron Corporation

9. Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 Methodology