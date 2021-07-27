Vertical Farming Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The global Vertical Farming Market will be worth USD 11.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Based on the types, the Vertical Farming market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of the vertical farming market in 2019 due to the growing demand for food owing to the rising global population. The scarcity of arable lands in the densely populated countries is also a driving factor for the region’s growth.

Key participants include Freight Farms, Signify, Osram, Aerofarms, BrightFarms, Everlight Electronics, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Illumitex, Inc., AGRICOOL, and SKY GREENS, among others.

A recent market intelligence report on Vertical Farming market takes a closer look at the major driving forces, restraints and opportunities anticipated to shape the future of the Vertical Farming market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Besides, this different adverse conditions and restraining factors expected to hinder the growth of the industry worldwide is also scrutinized. Trends from both past and present fast gaining momentum and stimulating market growth and development form an important part of the study.

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building-based

Shipping-container

Growth mechanisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Climate Control

Lighting

Hydroponic Components

Sensors

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

