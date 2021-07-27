ReportsnReports added New Zealand Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. New Zealand Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. New Zealand Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4430801

The New Zealand pharmaceutical market is one of the major pharmaceutical markets of the Southwestern Pacific region that increased from $0.65B in 2011 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% to $0.98B in 2019. It is forecast to reach about $1.47B in 2025. The growth in the market is attributed to high levels of research and development, growing elderly population, and a strong clinical trial environment. However, an underfunded medicine budget and increased timelines for medicine funding pose barriers to the pharmaceutical industry. The New Zealand medical devices market was estimated to be $0.92B in 2015, which increased at a CAGR of 6% to reach $1.24B in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from to reach $1.59B in 2025.

Table of Contents

1.1List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Key Highlights – Facts about New Zealand Healthcare Market

2.3 Key Highlights: Healthcare Startups in New Zealand

2.4 Key Events: New Zealand Pharmaceutical News, 2015-2021

2.5 Key Events: New Zealand Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&As, VC & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2020

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, New Zealand, 2020

3. Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Five-Year Action Plan of Ministry of Health, New Zealand, 2015 – 2020

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels, New Zealand

3.6 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.7 Major Therapeutic Areas, New Zealand

3.8 COVID-19 Epidemiology, New Zealand

3.9 COVID-19 Impact and Developments, New Zealand

3.10 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Landscape, New Zealand

3.11 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4. Overview of Medical Devices Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Devices Market – Major Players

5. Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6. Deal Analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: Pharmaceutical Market, New Zealand, 2019-2021

6.2 Deal Analysis: Medical Device Market, New Zealand, 2019-2021

7. HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Landscape, New Zealand

7.2 HealthTech Deals Landscape, New Zealand

7.3 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, New Zealand

7.4 Key HealthTech Deals, New Zealand

7.5 Digital Health Regulations, New Zealand

7.6 HealthTech Landscape: Benefits and Risks, New Zealand

8. Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, New Zealand

8.2 Drug Reimbursement Process, New Zealand

8.3 Overview of Insurance Providers, New Zealand

8.4 Out-of-Pocket Co-Payments and Safety Nets, New Zealand

8.5 Out-of-Pocket Spending, New Zealand

8.6 Pricing Policies, New Zealand

8.7 Regulatory Landscape, New Zealand

8.7.1 Overview of Regulatory Agencies, New Zealand

8.7.2 Marketing Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, New Zealand

8.7.3 Marketing Authorization for Generic Medicines, New Zealand

8.7.4 Marketing Authorization for Biosimilars, New Zealand

8.7.5 Marketing Authorization for Medical Devices, New Zealand

8.7.6 Import Regulations, New Zealand

8.7.7 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, New Zealand

8.7.8 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, New Zealand

8.7.9 Clinical Trial Regulation Process, New Zealand

8.7.10 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, New Zealand

8.7.11 Medical Devices Clinical Trials Landscape, New Zealand

8.7.12 Pharmacy License Regulations, New Zealand

8.7.13 Pharmaceutical Advertisement Regulations, New Zealand

8.7.14 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, New Zealand

9. Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1 Healthcare Policy Highlights, New Zealand

9.2 Healthcare Facilities, New Zealand

9.3 Healthcare Parameters, New Zealand

9.4 Life Expectancy and Immunization Rate, New Zealand

9.5 Environmental Health, New Zealand

9.6 Healthcare Personnel, New Zealand

9.7 Disease Burden, US New Zealand

9.8 Healthcare Expenditure, New Zealand

11 Trade Associations, Conferences, and Trade Fairs, New Zealand

12 Opportunities and Challenges

13 Appendix

