Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2028

The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market is projected to reach a market size of USD 11.27 Billion by 2028 and register a robust CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The study segments the complete Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

Revenue from the vehicle-to-everything market in Asia Pacific is projected to register a comparatively faster rate than other regional markets during the forecast period. This rapid growth rate can be attributed to various government initiatives for urban infrastructure digitalization in countries in the region. Besides, rising smartphone penetration and growing concerns about on-road vehicle and driver safety are other factors driving market growth.

Major companies operating in vehicle-to-everything market include Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The latest market evaluation report on the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market explores how the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 – 2028. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Passenger Information System

Fleet and Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular V2X

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

