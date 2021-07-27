Virtual Power Plant Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2028

The global virtual power plant market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global virtual power plant market in 2019. Implementation of stringent government regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions and the growing trend of green energy in countries in the region is boosting the utilization of virtual power plants in North America.

Key players in the market include ABB, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Cisco systems, Inc., Cpower Energy Management, Enel X, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM, and Next Kraftwerke.

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19. The largest businesses in the world strive to clean up budgets and build cash reserves. There is no doubt that the actual disposable income of employees will decrease, and producers are looking at alternatives to satisfy consumer demand at a much lower rate.

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Residential

Industrial and Commercial

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Distributed Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Virtual Power Plant market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Virtual Power Plant market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Virtual Power Plant market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Virtual Power Plant Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Virtual Power Plant Market Definition

1.2. Virtual Power Plant Market Research Scope

1.3. Virtual Power Plant Market Methodology

1.4. Virtual Power Plant Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Virtual Power Plant Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Virtual Power Plant Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Virtual Power Plant Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Virtual Power Plant Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Virtual Power Plant Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Virtual Power Plant Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Virtual Power Plant Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…