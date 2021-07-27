Wastewater Treatment Services Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 -2027

The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wastewater treatment services market in 2019. Shrinking of freshwater sources and rising levels of wastewater are the two major factors boosting the adoption of wastewater treatment services among municipal corporations in the region.

Key market participants include Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Installation Service

Maintenance & Repair

Design & Engineering Consulting

Operation & Process Control

Others

