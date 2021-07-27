Water Treatment Biocides Market Insights – Global Analysis and Forecast by (2020 – 2027)

The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Important the study on the Water Treatment Biocides market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market.

In addition, the study on the Water Treatment Biocides market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wastewater treatment services market in 2019. Shrinking of freshwater sources and rising levels of wastewater are the two major factors boosting the adoption of wastewater treatment services among municipal corporations in the region.

Key market participants include Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Installation Service

Maintenance & Repair

Design & Engineering Consulting

Operation & Process Control

Others

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Water Treatment Biocides industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Water Treatment Biocides Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Water Treatment Biocides Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Water Treatment Biocides Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Water Treatment Biocides Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Water Treatment Biocides Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…