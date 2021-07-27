Voice Biometrics Market Research Report with Industry Forecast and Outlook 2027

The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The Government sector is witnessing a significant demand for voice biometrics as most of the government are modernizing their facilities, which is creating a demand for the market. Moreover, the government uses biometric to maintain confidentiality in matters of internal affairs.

North America held the largest market share of voice biometrics. The region is prone to several sophisticated cyber-attacks owing to the presence of influential financial sectors, tech companies, and the profitable telecommunication industry. There is a high demand for efficient technology for the protection of their data and financial information.

Key participants include Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Services

Professional Services

Training and Education

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Deployment and Integration

Managed Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passive Voice Biometrics

Active Voice Biometrics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fraud Detection and Prevention

Access Control and Authentication

Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation

Other

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud

On-Premises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

