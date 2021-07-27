Water Treatment Chemicals Market Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027

The global Water Treatment Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 71.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

A new market assessment report on Water Treatment Chemicals market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Water Treatment Chemicals market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. Besides, the growth of the manufacturing, power, and industrial sectors in the region is also expected to boost the growth of the market.

Key participants include Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, SUEZ S.A., Solenis LLC, Kurita Europe GmbH, The DOW Chemical Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Kemira OYJ, Snf Floerger, and Akzo Nobel N.V., among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biocide & Disinfectant

Coagulants & Flocculants

pH & Adjuster & Softener

Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors Anti-foaming Agents

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Municipal

Power

Mining & Mineral Processing

Food & Beverage

Chemical Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boiler

Raw Water Treatment

Cooling

Water Desalination

Effluent Water Treatment

Others

The global Water Treatment Chemicals market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the Water Treatment Chemicals product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Water Treatment Chemicals product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Water Treatment Chemicals market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Water Treatment Chemicals market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Water Treatment Chemicals market growth worldwide?

