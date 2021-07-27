Wi-Fi as a Service Market Insights, Outlook and Forecast 2020 – 2028

The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

To offer more clarity on the current business environment researchers probe into the import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply, consumption capability and manufacturing capacity. When assessing the size of the industry special consideration is given to the value and volume of the products and services offered on a year on year basis.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Wi-Fi as a Service Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/653

The report on global Wi-Fi as a Service market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

The education segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption of Wi-Fi and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in the education industry.

Factors such as increasing digital transformation across various industries in countries in Asia Pacific is expected to support growth of the market in the region to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Government

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Wi-Fi as a Service market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Wi-Fi as a Service market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Wi-Fi as a Service market growth worldwide?

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wifi-as-a-service-market

