Wi-Fi as a Service Market Business Strategy, Overview, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Key players in the market include Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.

Important Points Mentioned in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market Study

Factors such as robust presence of international Wi-Fi as a Service solutions providers such as Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Cloudera, Inc. in countries in North America is expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

Government

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Telecom & IT

Others

