Wound Care Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2020-2027

The global Wound Care Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

A new market assessment report on Wound Care market brings to light a detailed statistics on the dramatic shift in the competitive landscape and business environment of the Wound Care market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study offers an overview of the current state of development of the business as well as predicts the course of progress across different regions. A large number of factors including the major driving forces, threats and opportunities are taken into account to present an analytical picture of the industry portrayed in the report.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Key Highlights From The Report

The large proportion of surgical wounds segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers & pressure ulcers, and post-operative surgical wounds. Surgical wounds extend the stay of the hospital, cause an enormous economic burden, and significantly impair the quality of life. The increasing number of surgeries due to trauma, accidents, and increasing chronic disease prevalence will boost the market over the forecast period.

A diabetic foot ulcer is an open wound which occurs in most of the diabetic patient and is generally located on the bottom of the foot. Several patients who suffer from the ulcer require an amputation. The development of foot ulcers is preventable.

Increasing hospital admissions due to chronic and increased incidence of hospital-acquired pressure ulcers are key market drivers for this end-user segment’s growth. Furthermore, extended hospital stays of diabetes patients in this end-user segment further increases the demand for advanced wound care products.

The market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.

Key participants include Ethicon Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Baxter International Inc., Convatec Group Plc, Coloplast A/S, Medtronic plc, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, Mimedx Group, and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation, among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Silicone Dressings

Non Silicone Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Hydrofiber Dressings

Wound Contact Layers

Antimicrobial Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Conventional NPWT Systems

Disposable NPWT Systems

Accessories

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care Products

Biological Skin Substitutes

Human Donor Tissue-derived Products

Acellular Animal-derived Products

Biosynthetic Products

Topical Agents

Surgical Wound Care Products

Sutures

Staplers

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues

Fibrin-based Sealants

Collagen-based Sealants

Synthetic Adhesives

Anti-infective Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products

Medical Tapes

Dressings

Cleansing Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Other Wounds

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Inpatient Settings

Outpatient Settings

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Care Settings

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Wound Care industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Wound Care industry.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Wound Care Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Wound Care Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Wound Care Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…