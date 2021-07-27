Blockchain in Genomics Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

The global Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Blockchain in Genomics market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Blockchain in Genomics market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Blockchain in Genomics market.

In the forecast period, the segment of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology will dominate the market. There are a wide variety of feasible implementations in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, like enabling patients, doctors, insurers, and pharmaceutical firms to access health records.

North America is expected to expand as the largest market in the market due to growing consumer awareness, large investments in advancement by federal agencies, and modern healthcare facilities.

Key participants include GenoBank.io Inc, Nebula Genomics, Inc., SimplyVital Health, Inc., Zenome.io Ltd., LunaDNA, LLC, Encrypgen Incorporated, Digital DNAtix Ltd, Longenesis Ltd, WuXi Nextcode Genomics, and Shivom Ventures Limited, among others.

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Utility

Platforms

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Customer to Business (C2B)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Data Storage & Security

Data Sharing and Monetization

Automated Health Insurance

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Research Institutes

The report segments the Blockchain in Genomics market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

