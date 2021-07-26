Electronic Security Managed Services Market in US Analysis by Global Industry Growth, Regions, Types and Forecasts 2026

A fresh report titled “Electronic Security Managed Services Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

#Key Players- IBM,AT&T,Atos,Verizon,BT,DXC Technology,NTT,BAE Systems,CenturyLink,NortonLifeLock(Symantec),Wipro,Secureworks and more.

Market segment by Type:

– Security Asset Monitoring and Management

– Threat Intelligence, Research, Detection, and Remediation

– Risk and Compliance Management

– Advanced and Emerging Managed Security Services

– Security asset monitoring and management is the most used type in 2019, with 61.3% market share.

Market segment by Application:

– Government & Defense

– Banking & Finance

– Industrial Utilities

– Other

– Electronic Security Managed Services used in variety areas. The largest market is government & defense, accounted for 36.71% markret share in 2019.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide ELECTRONIC SECURITY MANAGED SERVICES market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Tables:

Table 1. Key Players of Electronic Security Managed Services in US

Table 2. Top Players in US, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. US Electronic Security Managed Services Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. US Electronic Security Managed Services Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. US Electronic Security Managed Services Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. US Electronic Security Managed Services Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Electronic Security Managed Services Price (2015-2020) (US$/Unit)

Table 8. US Manufacturers Electronic Security Managed Services Product Type

Table 9. List of US Tier 1 Electronic Security Managed Services Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electronic Security Managed Services Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Electronic Security Managed Services Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Electronic Security Managed Services Revenue in US (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Electronic Security Managed Services Sales in US (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Electronic Security Managed Services Sales in US (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Electronic Security Managed Services Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Electronic Security Managed Services Revenue in US, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Electronic Security Managed Services Sales in US, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Electronic Security Managed Services Sales in US, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. IBM Corporate Summary

Table 20. IBM Electronic Security Managed Services Product Offerings

……..CONTINUED

