Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market Report- Emerging Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player– KoppertBiological Systems, CortevaAgriscience

ReportsnReports added Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Agricultural Biologicals Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Agricultural Biologicals Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

CortevaAgriscience (US)

MarrioneBio Innovation (US)

UPL (India)

Isagro S.p.A. (Italy)

Evogene LTD (Israel)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Vegalab S.A. (US)

Valent Biosciences (US)

Stockton Bio-AG (Israel)

Biolchim S.P.A. (Italy)

RizobacterAgentina (Argentina)

Valagro S.P.A (Itlay)

KoppertBiological Systems (Netherlands)

ITALPOLLINA (Italy)

HAIFA Group (Israel)

Lallemand (Canada)

Seipasa (Spain)

Certis US LLC (US)

The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from an estimated value of USD 9.9 billion in 2020 to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2025.Agricultural biologicals market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce chemical-free food products with the adoption of natural methods. The increased public awareness of the benefits of integrated pest management has created an understanding of plant defense mechanisms among farmers. The increasing trend of organic farming, biotic & a biotic factors affecting plant growth, favorable government regulations, hazards of using chemicals on the living organisms and the environment are the major driving factors affecting the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Bionematicides is the fastest-growing trend among the top trends in this market. Nematodes affect plant growth by infesting the root area, and the problem is witnessed throughout the growing season. Biological controls such as using Paecilomyceslilacinus and Pasteurianishizawae are being utilized effectively to control nematodes in the US and Europe. It is a severe problem observed in many regions of the world affecting crop production and hence it will gain a significant share of demand among the companies to produce various products in the bionematicides portfolio.

Biocontrolsare estimated to account for the largest share in 2020. There has been an increasing demand for the adoption of biological solutions to chemical pesticides, as the latter is believed to be hazardous to human health and environment. They are quicker to register and cheaper as compared to chemicals. These biocontrol agents also prove to be cost-effective when added with a limited amount of chemical pesticides in integrated pest management (IPM) systems.

This report segments the agricultural biologicals market on the basis of key trends. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural biologicals industry, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

