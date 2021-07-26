2021 Neuromodulation Market by Application: Ischemia, Chronic Pain, Parkinson’s, Depression, Tremor, Epilepsy, Migraine | Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Neuromodulation Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Neuromodulation Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Neuromodulation Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=214982

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), LivaNova (UK), Synapse Biomedical, Inc. (US), Nevro Corporation (US), NeuroSigma (US), NeuroPace (US), Neuronetics (US), and BioControl Medical (Israel).

The global neuromodulation market size is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2025 from USD 5.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6%. The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing research into expanding the applications of neuromodulation, and awareness on neurodegenerative disorders. However, the high cost of neuromodulation procedures and equipment, along with the dearth of a trained workforce, will challenge market growth.

The report analyzes the neuromodulation market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=214982

Reasons to Buy the Report-

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the neuromodulation market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the neuromodulation market Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the neuromodulation market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the neuromodulation market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new systems, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global neuromodulation market

Exhaustive information about new systems, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global neuromodulation market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and services of leading players in the neuromodulation market

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4.3 Growth Forecast

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Neuromodulation: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Neuromodulation Market, By Technology (2019)

4.3 Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market, By Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

5.2.1.2 Research Into Expanding the Applications of Neuromodulation

5.2.1.3 Rising Awareness on Neurodegenerative Disorders

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Neuromodulation Procedures

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expansion in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Professionals

6 Neuromodulation Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Internal Neuromodulation

6.2.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation

6.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Indications and Efficacy & Reversibility of Procedure Have Supported the Adoption of Scs

6.2.2 Deep Brain Stimulation

6.2.2.1 Increasing Research has Driven the Development of Advanced Dbs Systems

6.2.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation

6.2.3.1 Rising Disorder Incidence and Growing Geriatric Population are Driving Market Growth

6.2.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation

6.2.4.1 Effectiveness of Sns and Rising Incidence of Urological Disorders are the Key Growth Drivers for This Market

6.2.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation

6.2.5.1 Ges is Mainly Used for the Treatment of Gerd and Gastroparesis

6.3 External Neuromodulation

6.3.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

6.3.1.1 Extensive Use in Healthcare, Low Cost, and Ease of Use Will Favor Market Growth

6.3.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

6.3.2.1 Minimal Patient Discomfort Associated With Tms has Supported the Demand for the Technology

6.3.3 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation

6.3.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Spinal Cord Injuries and High Treatment Efficacy Have Driven Market Growth

7 Neuromodulation Market, By Application

and more…