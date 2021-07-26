2021 Specialty Enzymes Market Report- Application: pharmaceuticals, Research and Biotechnology, Diagnostics, and Biocatalysts | Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Specialty Enzymes Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Specialty Enzymes Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Specialty Enzymes Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

BASF (Germany)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Roche Holding (Switzerland)

DuPont (US)

Codexis (US)

Dyadic International (US)

Advanced Enzymes (India)

Amano Enzymes (Japan)

Sanofi (France)

Biocatalysts (UK)

Enzyme Supplies (UK)

BBI Solutions (UK)

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics (US)

Amicogen (South Korea)

Antozyme Biotech (India)

Enzyme Development Corporation (US)

Nagase & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sekisui Diagnostics (US)

Merck (Germany)

Biovet (Bulgaria)

According to MarketsandMarkets, the specialty enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value. Factors such as the rise in demand for non-harmful biological catalysts in pharmaceuticals & diagnostics and advanced tools to optimize pharmaceutical production are projected to drive the growth of the specialty enzymes market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the specialty enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as high adaption costs involved for small &medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the lack of harmonization in the regulatory framework for the use of specialty enzymes inhibits the growth of this market.

The specialty enzymes market in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications.Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry have contributed notably to the growth of the specialty enzymes market in this region.

This report segments the specialty enzymes market on the basis of type, source,form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape,pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the specialty enzymes market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Volume Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Factor Analysis

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Demand-Side Analysis

2.2.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Approach One (Based On Application, By Region)

2.3.2 Approach Two (Based On The Global Market)

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Specialty Enzymes Market

4.2 Specialty Enzymes Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Specialty Enzymes Market, By Application And Key Country

4.4 Specialty Enzymes Market, By Type And Region

4.5 Specialty Enzymes Market, By Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Yc-Ycc Shift

5.3 Role Of Specialty Enzymes In Combating The Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic

5.3.1 Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Advancements To Combat Coronavirus

5.3.1.1 Adp-Ribosylation-Based Developments Could Be A Potential Vaccine Component

5.3.1.2 Real-Time Reverse-Transcription-Polymerases Chain Reaction Assay For Covid-19 Has Been Developed And Used In Clinics

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Rise In Demand For Non-Harmful Biological Catalysts In Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics

5.5.1.2 Advanced Tools To Optimize Pharmaceutical Production

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Lack Of Harmonization In The Regulatory Framework

5.5.2.2 High Adoption Costs Involved For Small & Medium Enterprises

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 Alternative To Chemical Catalysts

5.5.3.2 Technological Innovations And Wide Industry Scope

5.5.3.3 Launching Enzymes With Long Shelf Life

5.5.3.3.1 Encapsulation To Enhance Shelf Life

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 High Raw Material Costs Limiting Enzyme Usage

5.5.4.2 Concern Over Quality Of Enzymes Used In Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics

6 Patent Analysis

6.1 Introduction

7 Specialty Enzymes Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Carbohydrases

7.2.1 Amylases

7.2.2 Cellulases

7.2.3 Other Carbohydrases

7.3 Proteases

7.3.1 Competent Characteristic To Hydrolyze The Proteins Is Used In Diagnostics To Reverse The Progression Of The Disease

7.4 Lipases

7.4.1 Rise In Demand Among Pharmaceutical Manufacturers As Lipases Administrate Enzyme Deficiencies In Humans

7.5 Polymerases & Nucleases

7.5.1 Polymerases & Nucleases Form An Essential Part For All Nucleic Acid Processes

7.6 Other Enzymes

7.6.1 Functional Benefits In Various Applications Have Been Driving The Market For Other Enzymes

8 Specialty Enzymes Market, By Application

and more…