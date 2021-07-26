Contract Research Organization Services Market Report- Increasing demand of outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services

ReportsnReports added Contract Research Organization Services Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Contract Research Organization Services Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Contract Research Organization Services Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

IQVIA

LabCorp

Charles river Laboratories

WuXi Apptec

Syneos Health Inc.

Paraxel International

PRA Health Sciences

PPD

ICON Plc

Medpace Holdings

SGS

PSI CRO AG

Axcent Advanced Analytics (A3)

BIO Agile Therapeutics

Firma Clinical Research

Acculab Lifesciences

Azelix

CTSERV

PEPGRA

Dove Quality Solutions

The CRO services market is expected to reach USD 73.77 billion by 2025 from USD 47.77 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2025. Increased outsourcing of R&D activities and an increasing number of clinical trials are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, lack of skilled labor in the CRO services market is one of the major challenges for the players operating in CROs market.

Among the CRO services, the laboratory services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the growing outsourcing of data management services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

The report analyzes the various CRO services and their adoption patterns in the market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global CRO services market for different segments such as type, therapeutic area, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

