Latest Enzymes Market by Type, Industrial Enzyme Application, Specialty Enzymes Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

BASF (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Associated British Foods (UK)

DSM (Netherlands)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Kerry Group (Ireland)

Dyadic International (US)

Advanced Enzymes (India)

Aumgene Biosciences (India)

Chr. Hansen (Denmark)

Amano Enzymes (Japan)

Roche Holding (Switzerland)

Codexis (US)

Sanofi (France)

Merck (Germany)

Enzyme Supplies (UK)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Enzyme Solutions (US)

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (US)

Biocatalysts (UK)

According to MarketsandMarkets, the enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value. Factors such as the increasing environmental concern among people and the rising demand for biofuel are projected to drive the growth of the enzymes market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as the adherence to the international regulations imposed by different governing agencies. In addition, the lack of uniformity in the regulatory structure for the use of industrial enzymes inhibits the growth of this market.

This report segments the enzymes market on the basis of product type, source, type, industrial enzymes applications, specialty enzymes applications, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the enzymes market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The industrial enzymes segment accounted for a major share in the enzymes market, on the basis of product type, in 2018. Enzymes are used in various industries and have multiple applications, such as textile, laundry detergents, pulp & paper, and leather. Due to factors such as low manufacturing cost and reduced energy consumption, enzymes are being widely used across different industries.

The enzymes market in the North American region is largely driven by technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications. These technological advancements have contributed, particularly to the growth of the enzymes market in this region. Although the enzymes market in this region has reached its maturity, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed an increase in the usage of enzymes.

The enzymes market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and RoW).

