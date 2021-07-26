Latest Protein Expression Market by Application, End-User and Region – Global Forecast | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

ReportsnReports added Protein Expression Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Protein Expression Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Protein Expression Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=281803

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc.(US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).

The global protein expression market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.2%. The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, growing demand for protein biologics, growth in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries, increasing research activities on recombinant based protein expression and availability of funding for protein-based research.Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments, along with increasing consolidation and high barriers for new entrants, will challenge market growth.

The report analyzes the protein expression market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=281803

Reasons to Buy the Report-

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the protein expression industry

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the protein expression industry Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities,and product launches in the protein expression market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities,and product launches in the protein expression market Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new systems, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global protein expression industry

Exhaustive information about new systems, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global protein expression industry Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis,and services of leading players in the protein expression market

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Protein Expression Market Overview

4.2 North America: Protein Expression Market, By Application & Country (2019)

4.3 Protein Expression Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Growth In The Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand For Protein Biologics

5.2.1.4 Growth In The Life Science And Biopharmaceutical Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Research Activities On Recombinant-Based Protein Expression

5.2.1.6 Availability Of Funding For Protein-Based Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Protein Expression Reagents And Instruments

5.2.2.2 Increasing Consolidation And High Barriers For New Entrants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence Of Microfluidics

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies Offer Significant Growth Potential

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Contamination—A Major Challenge In Protein Purification

5.2.4.2 Complexities Associated With Membrane Protein Expression And Purification

5.3 The Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On The Growth Of The Protein Expression Market

5.3.1 Vaccine And Therapy Development For Covid-19 To Boost The Market For Protein Expression Systems

5.3.2 Increasing Research To Identify Ideal Target Proteins On Sars-Cov-2 For Developing Therapies As Well As Diagnostic Tests

5.3.3 Logistic Challenges Due To Sars-Cov-2 May Result In Delay In Protein Expression Research

5.3.4 Effect Of Covid-19 On The Pharmaceutical Industry

5.3.5 Pharma & Biotech Companies Are Decreasing Their Dependency On China By Moving Their Manufacturing Facilities From China To Other Parts Of The World

5.3.6 Increase In Government Funding

6 Protein Expression Market, By System Type

and more…