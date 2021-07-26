2021 Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report- Growth, Share and Analysis of Key Players: Charles River, Medpace

ReportsnReports added Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Bioanalytical Testing Services Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Charles River (US), Medpace (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), IQVIA, Inc. (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Intertek Group plc (UK), PRA Health Sciences (US), Syneos Health (US), ICON plc (Ireland), Frontage Labs (US), PPD, Inc. (US), PAREXEL International Corporation (US), Almac Group (UK), Celerion (US), Altasciences (US), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Lotus Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), and LGS Limited (UK).

The global bioanalytical testing services market is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is attributed to the rising focus on the analytical testing of biologics and biosimilars, increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing, growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the rising adoption of the Quality by Design approach. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is a major factor that is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The bioanalytical testing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the bioanalytical testing services market. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the high-quality standards in the pharmaceutical industry, rapid growth in the biosimilars and biologics markets, and an increase in clinical trial activity in the region.

The report analyzes the bioanalytical testing services market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on type, application, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

