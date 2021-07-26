2021 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Application: Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine | Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) are the leading players in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market. Other notable players in this market include Promega Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Takara Bio (Japan), Zymo Research (US), New England Biolabs (US), Norgen Biotek Corp (Canada), Omega Bio-tek (US), Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH (Germany), 3B BlackBio Biotech India Limited (India), Invitek Molecular (Germany), BioVision (US), and Analytik Jena AG (Germany).

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is projected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market include increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation. However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The report analyzes the nucleic acid isolation and purification market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, method, type, application, end user, and region. The report also includes the competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product & service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2019. Significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the large size of the biotechnology industry, technological advancements, and government support in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of genomic projects and increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in this region.

