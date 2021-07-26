2021 Immunohistochemistry Market Report- Future Growth and Opportunities | Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Immunohistochemistry Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Immunohistochemistry Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Immunohistochemistry Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy), Bio SB, Inc. (US), Diagnostic BioSystems (US), BioGenex (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Biocare Medical, LLC. (US), Miltenyi Biotec (US), CANDOR Bioscience GmbH (Germany), EagleBio (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Enzo Biochem Inc. (US), BioVision, Inc. (US), Elabscience, Inc. (China), Amos Scientific Pty Ltd. (Australia), Bio-Techne (US), and Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance CO., LTD. (China)

The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in IHC, and the availability of reimbursement for IHC tests are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high degree of consolidation is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period

The antibodies segment includes primary antibodies and secondary antibodies. The primary antibodies segment accounted for the fastest growing IHC antibody market. Factors such as improved approval rate for therapeutic antibodies by regulatory authorities, increasing adoption of targeted immunotherapy, and increased R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Also, the mandatory use of primary antibodies in IHC protocols and their extensive application in diverse diagnostic and research areas have resulted in continuous demand for these antibodies.

The report segments the IHC market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (antibodies, equipment, kits, and reagents), application (diagnostics, research, and forensic), and end user (hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the IHC market

