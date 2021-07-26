Latest Cell Expansion Market by Product: Reagent, Media, Flow Cytometer, Centrifuge, Bioreactor | End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added Cell Expansion Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Cell Expansion Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Cell Expansion Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Corning, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Getinge AB (Sweden) Terumo Corporation (Japan), MiltenyiBiotec (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Solida Biotech GmBH (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Getinge AB, REPROCELL Inc. (Japan), Kohjin-Bio (Japan), Pierre Guérin (France), Cellexus Ltd.(UK), Eppendorf AG (Germany), CellGenix GmbH (Germany), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US),Celltainer Biotech B.V. (Netherlands), and G&G Technologies (US).

The global cell expansion market size is estimated to be USD 14.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%. Growth in this market is largely driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing focus on R&D for cell-based therapies, and increasing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities.On the other hand, ethical concerns regarding research in cell biology are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

The instruments segment includes cell expansion supporting equipment, bioreactors, and automated cell expansion systems. The cell expansion supporting equipment market includes flow cytometers, cell counters and hemocytometers, centrifuges, and other supporting equipment. They are used in cell culture processes for isolating, culturing, scaling-up, and extracting biological products. These instruments are essential in laboratories and institutes for conducting research and analyzing the cell structure and function for cell therapy research.

The report segments the cell expansion market based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), product (consumables and instruments), cell type (human cells and animal cells), application (regenerative medicine and stem cell research, cancer and cell-based research and other applications), and end user (research institutes, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, cell banks, and other end users).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the cell expansion market.

