In-Situ Hybridization Market Report- Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche | Region and Global Forecast to 2025

In-Situ Hybridization Market Research Report offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. In-Situ Hybridization Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. In-Situ Hybridization Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report- Abbott Laboratories(US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), BioGenex Laboratories (US), Genemed Biotechnologies (US), Bio-techne Corporation (US), Biocare Medical (US), and Bio SB (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Abcam (UK), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V (Netherlands), and Merck KGaA (Germany), OpGen (US), Creative Bioarray (US), ZytoVision (Germany), BioCat GmbH (Germany), and Enzo Biochem (US)

The global in situ hybridization (ISH) market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of cancer and awareness of companion diagnostics test are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of skilled professionals poses a challenge to ISH market.

The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. The rise in government and private funding in life sciences and cancer research, the increasing number of reagent rental agreements, and the application of innovative technologies and methodologies in the fields of tissue and in vitro diagnostics are expected to drive the growth of the ISH consumables market during the forecast period.

The report segments the ISH market based on region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW), product (consumables, instruments, and software), application (Cancer diagnostics, cytology, infectious disease diagnostics, neuroscience, and immunology), and end-user (hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and CROs).

